Los Angeles: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce.

“It’s a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this (divorce) behind them,” a source was quoted as saying by website ‘eonline.com’.

“It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nuptial agreement and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives,” added the source.

The Hunger Games actor filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Hemsworth cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split.

If they had not gone towards divorce the couple would have been celebrating their first anniversary Monday. But then that was not to be. Instead now they are busy to go their different ways in life.

Since they separated, Miley has been linked to The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter. However, the alleged affair was short-lived. Miley has now been linked to Cody Simpson and the two are a couple, sources have said.

As of now The Malibu singer is spending Christmas back home in Tennessee with her loved ones. She shared a photo of her ‘dysfunctional family’ on social media.

