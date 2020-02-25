Mumbai: Divya Bharti stepped into Hindi cinema with the film Vishwatma (1992). It was rumoured that Divya would replace Sridevi, but that didn’t happen the way it was planned. Today is her birth anniversary. Born 25 February 1974, she was replaced by Sridevi in a film.

Actually, in the 1994 film Laadla, Divya Bharti was casted. Not only this, a large part of the film was also shot with Divya but sudden demise of the actress let the director halt the film midway. Then the filmmakers of Laadla approached Sridevi and signed her as Divya’s replacement.

Apart from Sridevi, the film also starred Raveena Tandon. When the film started shooting again after 6 months, there were strange incidents on the set. In one scene, Sridevi was accompanied by Shakti Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

Sridevi used to get stuck in the same place where Divya Bharti used to get stuck. Both Raveena Tandon and Shakti Kapoor were stunned by this.

Apart from Laadla, Divya had also signed super hit films like Mohra and Vijaypath but could not complete it as she died untimely only at the age of 19 years.

In the late hours of April 5, 1993, Bharti fell off the balcony window of her fifth-floor apartment in Tulsi Buildings, Versova, Andheri West (Mumbai).

Bharti met director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala through Govinda at the shooting of Shola Aur Shabnam, and they were married 10 May 1992.

Divya and Sajid were married in a private ceremony in the presence of her hairdresser-friend Sandhya, Sandhya’s husband and a Qazi at Nadiadwala’s Tulsi Buildings residence (in Mumbai). She converted to Islam after marriage and changed her name to Sana Nadiadwala.