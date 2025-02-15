New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded Saturday to a viral video showing passengers jumping over the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates to exit at the Jama Masjid Metro station on the Violet Line February 13.

The DMRC, in a post on X, explained that the incident was a ‘momentary reaction’ caused by a sudden surge in passengers and assured that the situation was brought under control quickly.

“About a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform you that the incident was reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on the evening of 13th February 2025. There was a temporary surge of passengers when some bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit,” said the DMRC in a post.

The audacity to not only break the rules but also film themselves while doing it really says a lot. This incident took place at Jama Masjid Metro station on the Magenta Line on the evening of February 13, 2025. Such behavior sets a terrible precedent. The Delhi Police should take… pic.twitter.com/P9418kKRPG — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) February 15, 2025

The post further clarified that security personnel and other staff were present at the scene to manage the situation and counsel the passengers involved. The DMRC emphasised that the situation never escalated beyond a momentary reaction and that order was quickly restored.

The video has been shared by many users of social media on X which is grabbing the attention of people.

This unusual event, marking the first time such coordinated fare evasion has occurred in one of India’s busiest public transport systems, has raised concerns about the integrity and public order within the Metro network. While the motivations behind the act remain unclear, it has drawn attention to the potential impact on daily commuters and operational efficiency.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweets "In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Magenta Line on the evening… pic.twitter.com/udeutleKiq — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

Though the DMRC acknowledged the incident, they did not disclose any details regarding actions taken against the individuals involved, leaving room for speculation about whether this could become a recurring issue at the Jama Masjid station. Despite the brief chaos, normalcy was soon restored at the station.

IANS