Mumbai: Kisses and lip-locks are highly overrated and controversial affairs in the film industry these days. When two actors share a kiss with each other it is just not about it, there is so much more happening around in the background.

There have been big debates and issues all around about kisses on-screen that often spark controversies. Be, it Emraan Hashmi’s serial-kiss or Malaika Sherawat’s steamy scenes, it is hard for liberals to digest the fact who say that it is against Indian culture.

However, many claim that the kisses shown on-screen are fake, they are not real.

So, the big question we ask ourselves today is these actors pressing their lips against each other have real chemistry working for them or is it just their marvelous acting taking us to the dreamland?

Well to answer is “YES” technically they do kiss. You will be surprised to know that most of the actors who do these scenes are often married and do not mean a thing actually! It is all about the camera angle and your acting that makes it look way more realistic and like there is some chemistry definitely going on between the two.