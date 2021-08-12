Liver is an important part of the human body. It performs many functions inside the body. But due to liver failure, many problems start to arise. Liver cirrhosis is a late stage disease.

Liver cirrhosis is a worsening of fibrosis. Due to liver disease, its tissues are damaged, in such a situation the liver heals itself, but after cirrhosis, the situation becomes very difficult.

Early signs of liver cirrhosis: Hepatitis patients and those who consume alcohol for a long time are at a higher risk of easing the disease. Normally, when there is a defect in the liver, its damaged tissue is replaced by healthy tissue, which ultimately makes it less effective to function. Although there is no cure for cirrhosis, early detection of a health problem can prevent damage and reduce complications.

Yellowing of eyes and skin– Jaundice is a condition in which the skin and sclera turn yellow. The skin takes on this color due to the high amount of bilirubin, a yellowish-orange bile pigment released from the liver. When the liver gets injured, it fails to control the amount of bile in the body, which leads to this health problem.

Bleeding easily or bruising – Our liver produces a protein with the help of Vitamin K which is essential for blood clotting. Apart from that, the organ also helps in breaking down old or damaged blood cells. When the liver is injured, it cannot make enough protein and you get injured easily.

Swelling of the feet, knees or ankles – Swelling of the feet and arms is also caused by low production of a protein called albumin. This protein prevents blood leakage from the blood vessels to the surrounding tissue. When the fluid of the protein starts decreasing, it starts collecting in the blood vessels.

Weight loss– Unexpected weight loss without dieting and exercise can be another cause for concern. This is often an early sign of liver cirrhosis, and should not be ignored. If you notice any deterioration in your body, visit your doctor.