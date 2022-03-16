People work hard to earn money for a better life. Whether it is a woman or a man, everyone likes to have their wallet full of cash. According to Vastu, there are things that are considered inauspicious to keep in the wallet. Vastu Shastra says, if you do not take out some such useless things from your purse, then you will always be short of money. Let us know which things should not be kept in the purse.

Old bills:

Often people keep old bills which are considered inauspicious. At times, people while purchasing keep the bills of their transactions in their purse and forget to take them out for a long time. By doing this, you are inviting a risk of loss of money, according to Vastu.

Images depicting Gods:

Images depicting Gods should never be kept in the purse. For that matter, any paper on which there is a picture of God should not be kept. It is believed that doing so increases the debt.

Photos of dead people:

Pictures of dead relatives should never be kept in the purse. People keep these photos in their purses because of their deep connection with the deceased. According to Vastu, purse is considered to be the place of Goddess Lakshmi, so keeping any such photo leads to a Vastu defect.

Keys:

Most people keep their keys in their purses, but doing so is also considered inauspicious. According to Vastu, keeping any type of metal object in the purse brings negative energy, which leads to loss of money.