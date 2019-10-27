Diwali, the festival of lights, is believed to bring good luck and wealth. Every year, people across India decorate their homes with clay lamps (diyas), candles and fairy lights and burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival. The festival is celebrated across Odisha with much gaiety. Lord Ganesha and mother Lakshmi are worshiped on this day to get wealth and happiness in the house.

There are some important things that one needs to do to on this holy occasion for a lifetime of prosperity.

Don’t offer Tulsi leaves: It is believed that Lord Vishnu is dear to Tulsi while Goddess Lakshmi does not like Tulsi as Tulsi is the wife of Shaligram which is the second form of Lord Vishnu.

Placement of the lamp: Lord Vishnu is the form of fire and light. Being a form of Lord Vishnu, the lamp should be placed on the right side. Keep the lamp on the right. The lamp should not be placed on the left.

Colour of flowers: Don’t offer white coloured flowers to Goddess Lakshmi as Goddess Lakshmi is a married woman. So, one should only offer red and pink coloured flowers to her. The colour white and black should be avoided during praying to all gods.

Keep Prasad in South direction during worship of Goddess Lakshmi- Keep Prasad in South direction and always keep flowers in front of Belpatra as South is good for wisdom, Dhakshamoothy. People pray for fulfillment of their desires so keeping the prasad can help you to gain more wisdom.

Charity – Just think about the boy who is selling diyas if he is going to light them in his own house or not? Or the boy who is making your favourite sweet is having one himself or not? Make this Diwali special for them, not just for you, but for someone else too – donate some sweets or simply some diyas to the poor this Diwali.

PNN