Nowadays many old houses are remodelled. Many people enter to live in these houses without performing Vastu Puja. The old residents sure did various types of things in the old house and it carries forward certain effects. While it doesn’t matter if the effects are good, if the effects remain negative, then the new occupant has to face difficulties and obstacles.

New residents can try these things to keep obstacles at bay after entering an old house.

Mustard can be used to avoid such unintentional blockages and troubles. Spread mustard seeds everywhere in the old house a day before. The next day, sweep them and throw them at such a crossroads where you and your family members do not normally visit.

With this remedy, the effect of the people living in the past on such a house is not left. Mustard is prominent in the donation material of Shani Dev. This removes the negativity from the house. This remedy should be done Saturday. Mustard should be thrown Sunday.

If the house is very old and no one lived there for a long time, then this remedy is more effective than leaving the mustard on one Saturday and wiping it on the next Saturday. Painting can also be done in ways recommended by Vastu. While it eliminates negativity, it remains an expensive solution.