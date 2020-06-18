India is filled with amazing facts and stories. Each city in every state has some form of folklore linked to it. No matter how much we technologically advance, Indians are religious by nature.

Most believe in miracles even though we are living in the 21st century. Many still feel that rains depend on the mercy of rain god (Indra). So they offer prayers to god Indra so that in return he will shower blessing in form of rain.

But then there are exceptions too. The Jagannath temple in Kanpur gives enough indications of ‘good’ or ‘bad’ rainfalls.

According to folklore if the water droplets which fall from the roof of the ‘Grabha Griha’ or the inner hall where the idol of ‘Lord Jagannath’ is placed, are big in size, then the prediction of sufficient rainfall can easily be made. Similarly the absence of water in the ceiling indicates a drought-like situation.

Signs from the top of the structure which is often referred to as the ‘Rain Temple’ helps the locals as the region is fully dependent on irrigation.

Astonishingly, the Archeological Society of India (ASI) failed to figure out the mystery behind the temple. For the residents, the situation is different though. A look at the ceiling a week before the monsoons start gives them the indications about how much rainfall they would get this monsoon.