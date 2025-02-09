As soon as we notice a pimple, we often try to pop it. However, this method is wrong. In this article, we will explain in detail the problems that can arise after popping a pimple.

Infection: Popping pimples can spread bacteria to other pores and hair follicles, significantly increasing the risk of more acne and infection.

Scars: Popping pimples can lead to permanent scars or pits, resulting in dark spots that can affect your appearance.

Inflammation: Popping pimples can cause increased swelling and redness, leading to red spots that can further irritate the skin.

If you pop a pimple, it can become harder to prevent it from worsening. While natural treatments for pimples can take time, they are often more effective in the long run.

Pimples are deep acne scars that are challenging to clear. They are typically red and swollen and can be caused by allergies, hormones, bacteria, or other skin conditions.