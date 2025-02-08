Infertility affects both men and women today, often due to poor dietary habits and lifestyle choices. This is one of the main reasons why many couples struggle to experience the joys of parenthood. Men are increasingly facing infertility, often with low sperm counts.

According to studies, there’s something shocking about this. A paper published in the journal Human Reproduction Update reveals that men’s sperm counts have decreased by more than half over the last 45 years. Experts predict that this decline will continue, which is a growing concern.

There are numerous potential reasons for this decline. Some diseases can also contribute to a decrease in sperm count. Let’s explore some factors that can lead to a reduction in sperm count.

Endocrine-disrupting substances, which enter the body in excessive amounts through food and air, can affect hormone levels.

Obesity and poor dietary habits are additional contributing factors. Excessive smoking and alcohol consumption can also lead to fertility issues.

When testosterone levels in men become imbalanced, their sperm count may drop.

Low sperm count can also be caused by genetic disorders related to sperm, infections in the genital area, and sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhea.