It is easy to get into a relationship, but maintaining it is quite a difficult task. Due to busy lifestyles, many times the partner is unable to make time and this is why relationships often break up quickly.

At the same time, partners’ meetings with some unknown people also cause rifts in the relationship. But the breakdown of the relationship affects the lives of both. Today, we are telling you about the reasons due to which a relationship breaks down.

Everyone likes to visit new places. But there are many people who forget their family and loved ones as soon as they land in a new place. This habit breaks your partner’s heart and affects relationship.

One should prioritise his work. But sometimes your relationship starts deteriorating due to busy schedule. Partners’ other commitments can play important role in break-up of relationships.

In the Internet era, people know how to stock. At times people ignore the message of the partner which is absolutely wrong. If you do not reply her even after being online, then your partner may break up with you.

There are people who like to do what they want. Such people do not appreciate their partners’ decision. Just think if you don’t give importance to them then why will they give you importance.

If you listen to them but don’t understand them, you are losing them. You have to understand everything by being a good listener. It is important to give them a patient hearing on everything, whether it is good or bad.