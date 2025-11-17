Nilagiri: Dr Trinath Pal, 53, a well-known gynaecologist at the Nilagiri Subdivisional Hospital in Balasore district, died Sunday morning after collapsing on duty from a suspected heart attack. A resident of Bharasinghpur in Bhadrak district, Dr Pal arrived from Balasore as usual and was examining patients in the OPD when he suddenly felt unwell and went to use the bathroom.

When he did not return, colleagues tried to contact him. He eventually managed to open the door but collapsed on a cot soon after. He was rushed in an ambulance to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital but died on the way near Ambadiha Square.

His body was brought back to Nilagiri, where MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi and hospital staff paid their last respects. His mortal remains were then taken to his native village for the final rites. Dr Pal is remembered as a kind-hearted and dedicated doctor.

