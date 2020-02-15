Koraput: Police Friday arrested a doctor on the charge of taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 to conduct a post mortem.

According to police officials, the accused doctor, identified as Manoj Kumar Jena, serving at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district had taken Rs 2,500 for carrying out a post mortem of a person February 6, who had died in a road accident.

Later, a complaint was lodged with the local police regarding the same. Following which the doctor was arrested under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of the State Government.

It is worth mentioning that in a bid to make governance more people-centric, the state government had launched the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative October 2, 2019 to seek feedback on the basis of response they get during recent visits to police stations and district headquarter hospitals (DHH). The government officers will be graded on the basis of feedback received from people.

PNN