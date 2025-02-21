Baripada: A lady doctor, having set an inspiring example for others by showing immense courage in the face of a fire mishap and saving the lives of a woman and her newborn child at Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital here, has received an invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in appreciation for her heroic deed. Recognising her dedication and service, President Droupadi Murmu will also confer an award on Dr Ranjana Bhandari Rath, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology. According to reports, a fire broke out on the third floor of the seven-storeyed PRM Medical College and Hospital in Mayurbhanj district, August 18, 2023. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, erupted while a procedure was being conducted in an operating theatre, filling the room with thick smoke. The fire in the obstetrics and gynaecology department created panic among patients and their attendants.

In a desperate attempt to escape, patients, their kin and hospital staff rushed toward the exits. Meanwhile, Dr Ranjana was performing a surgery on a pregnant woman when she received news of the fire. Without hesitation, she risked her own life to save two others. Moving the patient from the operating table to another room, she completed the procedure ensuring both the mother and the newborn survived.

Such selfless act earned her widespread praise from various quarters at both district and state levels. Dr Ranjana remarked that she believed it was God’s will for her to carry out this duty. For six years, she has been diligently serving at the PRM Medical College and Hospital. In the wake of an invitation arriving from Rashtrapati Bhavan, she expressed her joy at the prospect of being honoured by President Droupadi Murmu.