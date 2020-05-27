Cuttack: For the first time in Odisha, a doctor has tested positive for coronavirus infection here, a senior official said Tuesday.

According to commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ananya Das, the doctor has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife. The couple was shifted to Ashwini COVID-19 hospital in the city, Das said.

The commissioner said that the doctor went to a relatives place in Kendrapara district recently, and after returning to the city May 18, complained of fever, cough and cold.

“His swab samples were sent for COVID-19 testing and the reports came Monday, showing he was coronavirus positive,” Das said.

Cuttack based City Hospital, where the doctor served as a paediatrician has been disinfected following the incident. The swab samples of 20 other employees of the hospital, who came in contact with the doctor, have been collected and sent for testing.

