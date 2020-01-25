Bhubaneswar: A 48-year-old woman from Nimapara in Puri district was recently relieved of a fibroid tumour of 8.3 kg in her uterus, which the doctors claimed is one of the rare cases in clinical practices.

The patient complained of difficulty in urination, bulging out of her abdomen and pain. After scans and other diagnosis it was revealed that she was hosting a tumour which has grown to the size of 27cms in length and weighed 8.3 kg.

“Such cases are not normally found when tumours of such a size and weight start resting into human body. Delay in treatment could have claimed her life. However, on timely intervention and surgery we successfully treated her and removed the bulky tumour outside her body,” said Dr Rashmi Ishwar Hegde, gynaecologist from BR Kalinga Hospital.

She also said that during the surgery the team of doctors operating on her and removed her uterus and ovaries to ensure the tumour cells do not remain inside her body and harm her body later. Doctors claim advanced technologies and timely actions saved the life of the patient.

According to doctors uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumours that grow from the muscle layers of the womb. Fibroids are most common during the reproductive years and affect around 30 per cent of all women by the age of 35, and from 20 to 50 per cent by the age of 50.

Though the cause of fibroids is unclear, they appear to develop when estrogen levels are higher. The symptoms include frequent urination, lower backache, constipation, painful uterine bleeding that leads to anaemia and discomfort in the lower abdomen in case of large fibroids.