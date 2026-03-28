Bhubaneswar: A man attempted self-immolation at Raj Mahal Square in Bhubaneswar Friday following a dispute with his wife.

According to preliminary information, Sushant Nayak, who works in sewerage services, allegedly set himself on fire after an argument with his spouse.

He is a resident of the Capital police station area.

Locals rushed to the spot after noticing the flames and managed to rescue him. He was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said that the man sustained severe burn injuries and is currently under medical supervision.

Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

The incident has spread shockwaves in the area.