Kuamara: The Domuhani river in Mayurbhanj district has been eating into nearby villages due to heavy erosion thereby posing a serious threat to lives and properties and raising fears of getting washed away among locals here.

Notably, Nalhua and Gangahar are the tributaries of Domuhani river that flows through Gopabandhunagar block in Mayurbhanj district. Both the tributaries meet at Khadikapada area to form a larger river, hence called as Domuhani river by local residents.

There are human settlements of two villages just 500 metres to the west of Domuhani river. On the south side there is Kasibani village of Kuamara panchayat and on the north side there is Bholapada village of Pasuda panchayat under this block in Mayurbhanj district.

Allegedly, the district administration is in limbo and has neglected this delicate issue for past several years.

Worthy to note, following a landslide of 200 metre on Domuhani riverbank, three households of Kasibani and five of Bholapada villages had washed away, during devastating flood situation of Phailin.

“Some farmlands nearby the river have already lost their existence and farmlands in low areas have become completely sand casted. During incessant rains, villagers usually shift to safer places leaving their ancestral houses”, some villagers of Kasibani lamented.

Illegal brick kilns which have mushroomed on Domuhani riverbanks over past several years are the root cause of landslides and the river eating into human settlements as well, Bholapada villagers added.

Illegal brick kiln owners cause excessive soil erosion in the area by digging Domuhani river embankments. Local villagers have been demanding for stone packing of its embankments along with construction of dikes alongside. The two villages accommodate 46 tribal families most of whom live in kutcha houses.

On being contacted, Baripada section water resources department junior engineer Bijaya Kumar Singh said, “Tendering process for stone packing works have already been initiated. Carrier vehicles are unable to reach the site due to heavy rain and bad access roads”.

However, stone packing work will start soon, Singh added.

PNN