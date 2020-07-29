Balasore: After the onslaught of sea waves repeatedly, a four feet-long stretch of a dike of the Baharda river which is a distributary of the Budhabalanga river in Balasore district slided few days back causing widespread panic among local villagers.

Baharda villagers of Gopinathpur panchayat under Sadar block in the district however fear the worst apprehending complete collapse of the dike. The distributary has posed a threat; as the dike could leave hundred acres of farmlands as well as houses submerge in water.

Notably, villagers in this region largely depend on paddy cultivation and fish farming. If sea water enters into 13 wards of Gopinathpur panchayat, it could render over 5,000 residents jobless.

“Tidal wave fills the distributary with salt water. Baharda river had eaten into its embankment few months back. Riverside roads go down frequently. Local villagers cross the river on a bamboo bridge. In a situation when another temporary road here would be submerged, we will get completely disconnected”, Baharda villagers fumed.

Local villagers have demanded for a permanent bridge.

Notably, Balasore district irrigation department officials including ex-MLA Jivan Pradeep Dash had visited the spot few days back and had assured to repair the dike.

On being contacted, the irrigation department junior engineer Deepak Kumar Pradhan said, “We have reported the matter to our executive engineer. Necessary steps in this regard will be taken soon”.

PNN