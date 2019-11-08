New York: A judge Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay USD 2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

New York state Judge Saliann Scarpulla imposed the penalty in connection with a lawsuit brought against Donald Trump by the New York attorney general’s office over the handling of the Trump Foundation’s assets.

Among other things, the judge ruled that Trump improperly allowed his presidential campaign staff to work with the foundation in holding a fundraiser for veterans’ charities in the run-up to the 2016 Iowa caucuses. The event was designed ‘to further Mr Trump’s political campaign,” Scarpulla said.

Last month, Trump’s lawyers and the attorney general’s office reached agreements to dissolve the foundation and distribute about USD 1.7 million in remaining funds to other non-profitable organisations.

As part of those agreements, made public Thursday, the US president admitted personally misusing foundation funds. He and the attorney general’s office further agreed to leave it up to the judge to decide what penalty he should pay.

The settlement was an about-face for Trump. He and his lawyers have blasted the lawsuit as politically motivated, and he tweeted, “I won’t settle this case!” when it was filed in June 2018.

Trump’s fine and the charity’s funds will be split evenly among eight organisations, including City Meals-on-Wheels, the United Negro College Fund and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Attorney General Letitia James welcomed the resolution of the case as a ‘major victory in our efforts to protect charitable assets and hold accountable those who would abuse charities for personal gain’.

“No one is above the law — not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the President of the United States,” said James, a Democrat.

The president admitted, among other things, to improperly arranging for the charity to pay USD 10,000 for a six-foot portrait of him. He also agreed to pay back USD 11,525 in foundation funds that he spent on sports memorabilia and champagne at a charity gala.

Charities are barred from getting involved in political campaigns, but in weighing the Iowa fundraiser, Scarpulla gave Trump credit for making good on his pledge to give USD 2.8 million of the money raised to veterans’ organisations.

The Trump Foundation said it was pleased by those decisions, claiming that the judge ‘recognised that every penny ever raised by the Trump Foundation has gone to help those most in need’.

AP