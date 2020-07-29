Angul: Attending a review meeting at local circuit house in Angul district Tuesday, state Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Public Enterprises, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda appealed recovered patients to donate blood plasma.

As plasma therapy has opened up a new avenue in the treatment of this deadly disease and in the absence of any curative medication for it, the Minister insisted COVID-19 cured Angul denizens as well as warriors to donate their plasma for future therapeutic use.

“Public awareness campaigns should be organised in this regard, in order to persuade people for this purpose in large numbers. Donor registration and collection of blood plasma of COVID-19 cured should be expedited in Angul district”, Minister Panda expressed.

The Minister directed Angul district Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty to constitute a competent medical team and identify prospective donors. He added that a WhatsApp group should also be formed comprising of all COVID-19 infection free denizens and warriors.

Panda also appealed local MLAs in the district to encourage residents of their respective Assembly constituency segments for blood plasma donation. Two nodal officers will be in charge to shuttle between Angul and Bhubaneswar, along with prospective plasma donors.

Panda suggested the district administration to send proposal for the state government’s approval, in order to form a plasma bank in the district by utilising Angul District Mineral Fund (DMF) including provisions for ancillary development and training programme.

Angul MLA Rajani Kant Singh, Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, Chhendipada MLA Susanta Kumar Behera, Athamallik MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai, Pallahara MLA Mukesh Kumar Pal, including Angul Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Abhaya Kumar Dash, Angul Addiional Collector Tapan Kumar Satapathy, and several other senior officials attended the review meeting.

PNN