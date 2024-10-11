Rayagada: Children of the primitive Dongria Kondh community are likely to be deprived of nutritious food after the state government allegedly closed down the maternal and child nutrition centre in Niyamgiri region under Bissam Cuttack block of Rayagada district. The centre was functioning under the Odisha PVTG Nutrition Improvement Programme (OPNIP). The state Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) Development department was operating the maternal and child nutrition centres (Matru Sishu Poshan Kendra) in underdeveloped and tribal-dominated areas of the state. However, with the scheme being discontinued, pregnant and lactating women besides children of primitive Dongria Kondh community living in the foothills of Niyamgiri will be deprived of nutritious food. The then state government launched the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) scheme in Niyamgiri region of Bissam Cuttack block of Rayagada district, October 1, 2021.

The scheme aimed at empowerment of the primitive Dongria Kondh community by provision of nutritious food. 12 maternal and child nutrition centres or crèches were running in Kurli, Khajuri, Rodanga, Jangajodi, Huding Jali, Tanda, Kinjamjodi, Serikpadai, Merekabandli, Khambesi, and Mundabali villages under the Bissam Cuttack block. The women in the area leave around 214 children, aged six months to three years, in these centres before going to the forest to collect minor forest produce or to work as labourers. In the centres, the children were being given nutritious food thrice a day for their physical and mental development. Around 24 women were employed in the 12 crèches with each having two women to look after the children.

Similarly, 20 women were employed in 20 maternal nutrition centres. With the closure of the facilities, it is apprehended that 44 women of Dongria Kondh community will also lose their livelihood. The role of maternal nutrition centres established in the villages inhabited by the Dongria Kondh tribals was quite important. Many pregnant and expectant tribal women do not visit the hospital and prefer to deliver at home due to a lack of awareness. They do not eat nutritious food during their pregnancy period. However, the maternal nutrition centre played an important role by supplying them nutritious food. Jamuna Kadraka of Khajuri village under Bissam Cuttack block said that the scheme was of great help to pregnant women and expectant mothers. Kurli sarpanch Subardini Badka lamented that the children have failed to get nutritious food following the closure of the crèches and maternal nutrition centres. The children were looked after properly in the crèche.

However, its closure will impact primary education in the area. The schools will also witness dropouts as the children will accompany their parents to work. She urged the state government to intervene and re-implement the project in their areas. When contacted, Jagabandhu Meher, special officer of micro project agency of Dongria Kondh Development Agency (DKDA) at Chatikana in the district said the project was valid till September 30 and had to be discontinued following the expiry of the period. He said that he has no information if the state government’s plans to implement any other project in the coming days.