New Delhi: India’s Operation Sindoor was praised by many, except Pakistan. Several Pakistani artists condemned the action, calling it “shameful,” which angered Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra.

In a lengthy Instagram post, actress Mahira Khan wrote, “I am grateful that I live in a country where I am not dictated what to say. I have a voice and I CAN use it… India, your war and hate rhetoric has continued for many years… You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you.”

Taking a dig at Mahira, Avinash shared her post on his Instagram story and wrote:

“O Mahira didi, we don’t need to blame Pakistan—evidence has been seen by the whole world. Just don’t come back asking for work in BHARAT once the situation calms down. But kudos for standing with your country. At least you’re not like some of our celebrities who’ve turned traitors just for reach and followers. But don’t worry, their turn will come too.”

Avinash didn’t stop there. He also slammed Indian celebrities for not taking a stand in support of their country or Operation Sindoor.

He wrote, “Celebrities from across the border who built their fame on Indian audiences now calling India’s action against terrorism ‘shameful’ and ‘cowardly’ is the height of hypocrisy.”

He added, “Where are our celebrities now? If you can’t speak up for your country just to protect your brand or follower count, don’t ever pretend to represent India. Silence isn’t neutral. It’s cowardice.”

On May 8, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a strong statement condemning Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, demanding a complete ban on Pakistani artists in India. The association said their remarks were “disrespectful to the nation” and “an insult to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.”