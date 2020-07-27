Mumbai: After Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu, war of words between celebrities on social media doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon.

After a social media tiff with Ranvir Shorey and Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has found himself stuck in the middle of another such controversy. After he and Ranvir Shorey managed to patch things up, the filmmakers has now rubbed Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, the wrong way with his recent tweet.

This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too?? https://t.co/67Ioq2jMId — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

Retweeting a collage of Tiger and Taimur Ali Khan, Anurag wrote: “This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??”

Replying to his tweet, Ayesha Shroff commented: “Yo! Don’t involve my kid (Tiger Shroff) in this!!he’s here on his own hard work entirely”. Quickly realising the folly of his way, Anurag Kashyap responded to her on the same trail by writing: “I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this.”

Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!🙏🏻 he’s here on his own hard work entirely🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) July 24, 2020

Never one to be left behind, Kangana Ranaut’s team quickly jumped in and wrote: “Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards!”, and soon found support from their followers, with one of them writing: “Attacked Sushant painting him as opportunist and arrogant. Continuously attacking Kangana for standing up to Mafia. Alienated his own brother when he stood up to the power centre Salman Khan. But, so earnestly apologizing to insiders for a harmless tweet.”