Bhubaneswar: Claiming that Odisha’s maiden BJP government has already fulfilled 11 of the 21 promises made to the people by the party before the 2024 elections, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday asserted that his simplicity should not be considered a weakness at all.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of his government’s first year in office June 12, Majhi said, “I hail from a tribal family and there is simplicity in me. However, nobody should construe it (simplicity) as my weakness.”

The CM made the remark while replying to a question on his government’s alleged silence on major corruption cases during the previous BJD government. These cases were mostly related to chit fund and mining scams.

“We have taken strong action against corruption. The arrest of an IAS officer Monday proves our point. A chief engineer was also arrested on his retirement day on graft charges and sent to jail,” Majhi said, adding that some persons involved in big-time scams are also languishing in jails.

He asserted that the Majhi government will always act on corruption.

“My government will complete a year in two days. We are elected for five years. Appropriate action will be taken against corrupt elements in due course of time,” Majhi said.

Asserting that his government was committed to providing good governance to people, Majhi said no corrupt person is now safe in Odisha.

“If anyone indulges in corruption, s/he has to go to jail, there is no second option”, Majhi announced.

Replying to another question, Majhi said the government will implement 11.25 per cent reservation in technical education for Socially and Economically Backwards Class (SEBC) students from this year.

The CM said his government’s major achievement lies in breaking the artificial wall between the government and common people.

“Today, anyone can meet their CM and ministers without any hindrance. In the last one year, I have visited every district and met lakhs of people directly, listened to their problems, shared their joys and sorrows,” he said.

Criticising the previous BJD government headed by Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister said his government took four major public welfare decisions, including providing financial assistance to farmers along with MSP on paddy in the first cabinet meeting.

“One does not need 24 years to better the lives of people, a lot can be done within 24 minutes. There should be willpower to do public service,” Majhi said, adding that his government strongly believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas’.

Targeting the previous BJD government for failing to provide safe drinking water to people during its 24 years of rule, Majhi said the BJP government has already started taking steps to give piped water to 90 per cent of the state’s population by 2026.

Majhi added that the state government also plans to provide ‘Antayoday Ghira’ to 5 lakh people who did not feature in different surveys.

In one year, we have given about 28,000 state government jobs at various levels. This year, we will give another 40,000 jobs. There have been major improvements in the infrastructure of railways, national highways and air services,” he said.

“By 2036, Odisha will definitely be among the top five states in the country with a USD 500 billion economy,” Majhi added.

