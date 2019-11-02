Islamabad: Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, here Saturday, cautioned the opposition against considering the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party government weak.

Taking to social media, Chaudhry said the government was exercising restraint over the Azadi march led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, demanding resignation of the Prime Minister, on Imran Khan’s directives, Pakistani media reported.

“Don’t underestimate the PTI government. We are exercising restraint because Imran Khan has desired so,” he wrote.

If the Prime Minister wanted, a phone call would settle the matter, he said and added, the protesters would not find any place to hide in that case.

On Friday, the JUI-F chief demanded that the Prime Minister resign within two days. “I give this government two days to quit. We want state institutions to be impartial and withdraw their support to this illegitimate government,” said the JUI-F chief while addressing the rally.