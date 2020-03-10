A good partner is one who understands his wife’s feelings, respect her and does not quarrel unnecessarily. This will be possible only when a relationship between the husband and wife is cordial. Your married life will be successful only if your bond is sweet. It is often seen that only after a few years of marriage, the relationships sour. Sometimes it takes ugly turn even for a premature divorce. In such a situation, let us know what are the reasons behind it?

It is often seen people used to tell bad things about their partners to their friends, parents, friends and relatives. When you tell people about their negative side, only bad things will be heard about them. Due to which many times your way of thinking becomes negative and fights start.

Quarreling among the couple is nothing new. But every time you start counting past mistakes at the time of quarrel, then it will never end. So it is good that past mistakes be left behind.

If one is in the mood to fight, the other should stay silent which is good, but keep in mind it should not last long. If you stop talking to each other, then it is natural that the relationship will break.

Nobody likes to talk evil against their parents. If you do not want to create problems in the relationship, then it is important to give respect to each other’s parents.

Do not compare your spouse with someone else. Every human has his/her own merits and demerits. A person who looks good from a distance may not be a good one. So it is better that one should not compare.