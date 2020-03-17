Raghunathpur: To check the spread of the deadly COVID-19, health officials of Raghunathpur Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Jagatsinghpur district conducted door-to-door survey to identify people showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The survey was conducted mainly to identity people who have recently returned from foreign countries. A team of Health care officials led by Prabhas Chandra Swain of Raghunathpur Primary Health Care went to the houses of the concerned persons and monitored their health. The medical team have identified three returnees who have been put in isolation.

“The three will be under observation for 16 days-18 days,” the team monitoring their health condition informed.

On the instructions of Superintendent Sukant Dalai, the door-to-door survey was conducted by Dr. Swain and Dr. Ayushkant Mohanty along with two male workers. The team visited a Dubai returnee from Champa village under Raghunathpur tehsils and put him under observation. Sources said, the man returned home from Dubai March 11.

Similarly, a man from the Duipur village had returned from Kenya March 7. Another man from Mohammadpur village had returned from Saudi Arabia February 24.

All the three have been advised to stay in isolation for the first 14 days. Their health reports will be taken every day.

“If there are any symptoms during this time, they will be monitored and treated,” Dr. Swain said. On the other hand, the concerned persons revealed that there were no symptoms of cold, cough or fever in them.

