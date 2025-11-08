ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Nuapada: Launching a scathing attack on the incumbent BJP government in the state, former Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik Friday Patnaik said the so-called “double engine” government has only delivered “double betrayal”. He said this during a massive roadshow from Khariar Road to Nuapada as part of the party’s campaign for its Nuapada bypoll candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

Thousands of supporters thronged the route to greet the BJD supremo, as his roadshow culminated at a public meeting in Parkod area. Addressing the gathering, Patnaik recalled the historic role of Biju Patnaik in formation of Nuapada district and said BJD has consistently worked for the region’s development. Speaking about late MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose demise necessitated the byelection, Patnaik said, “We had given him a ministerial position in our government and extended full support for the district’s growth.” Stating that the so-called “double engine” government has only delivered “double betrayal”, Patnaik asked the audience whether the government has kept its promise of providing 500 units of free electricity as it has completed 500 days in the state. “Have they provided Rs 3,500 pension, free urea for farmers, or loans to Mission Shakti self-help groups?” asked Patnaik.

He further said, “This government has only changed colours, not lives.” Accusing the BJP of indulging in “candidate theft,” Patnaik asserted that the party “may steal candidates but cannot win the hearts of the people.” Appealing to voters, the former CM said BJD has fielded Chhuria— from Biju Mahila Janata Dal — as a symbol of women’s empowerment and development. “We have chosen her for the progress of the state, and I am confident you will show your trust in her and vote for her,” Patnaik concluded.