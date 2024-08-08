Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed following a scuffle over vehicle parking at an apartment here Wednesday night, police said.

The incident took place at Kalayani Plaza under Airfield police station. The victims were identified as Rashmi Ranjan Sethi (28) and his friend Julu Sethi (35), police added.

According to Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, a dispute over vehicle parking escalated with two persons sustaining knife wounds.

The locals immediately rushed the duo to Capital Hospital. While one died on the way, another succumbed to injuries in the hospital, he informed.

“We have identified some persons who are involved in the crime. Our Airfield police team has launched an operation to arrest the suspects,” the DCP said.

PTI