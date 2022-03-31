Bolangir: Two women were found dead with their throats slit and their bodies lying in a pool of blood at their residence in Nuapada village under Tushra police limits in this district, Thursday morning.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder and efforts are on to identify the miscreants and nab them.

The deceased were identified as Ambika Meher, 50, wife of Subhranshu Meher, and her elderly mother-inlaw Premashila Meher, 65. No weapons however, have been found in close proximity to the murder spot.

The tragic incident has created panic in the locality. The alleged murders are stated to have been carried out when no male members were present in the house.

The gruesome killings came to the fore when Ambika’s brother, who lives in the same village, came to meet his sister. He arrived at the residence and found the two women lying dead at around 10.00am.

Subhranshu, who owns a medicine shop in the area, had gone to his workplace at that time. On being informed, police reached the village and launched an investigation.

A forensic team has been pressed into service. A case has been registered in this connection and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Police are questioning Subhranshu and two of his nephews.

