Hatadihi: Close on the heels of an audit report exposing misappropriation of more than Rs 82.42 lakh in society funds at Mareigaon Services Cooperative Society in this block of Keonjhar district, the administration has assured of action against the society secretary. Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), Keonjhar Subhrakanti Tung said that action will soon be taken against the society secretary Sarat Kumar Sethy and the management committee, reports said Wednesday. The misappropriation was uncovered in the audit report for financial year 2021–22.

Following this, directors of the society’s management committee appeared before Keonjhar DRCS office February 12 this year. They also later submitted relevant documents to the DRCS which said that upon further review, an additional Rs 10 lakh in misappropriated funds was identified. The authorities are also intending to recover this amount. Investigations revealed that the secretary withdrew Rs 3 lakh for construction of the society building and repairs several months ago but questions were raised about the utilization of the funds as he did not submit the utilisation certificate (UC). When pressure mounted, Sethy reportedly deposited Rs 3 lakh back into the bank in lieu of missing fertilisers.

Sources said the DRCS had earlier issued an order December 7, 2024 directing disciplinary action against Sethy. A show-cause notice was also issued to the management committee. The matter has since reached the offices of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, with a formal complaint lodged January 30. It has also come to the fore that pressure is mounting on the society’s directors and the secretary after the DRCS made the announcement. It is alleged that the office bearers are seeking political intervention to suppress the matter and ward of any action on them.