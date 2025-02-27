RAJESH MOHANTY, OP

Rourkela: Construction of a huge park funded by Rourkela Smart City Limited (RMCL) at Koel Nagar here has hit roadblocks due to shortage of funds, according to reports. The construction work is being taken up by Forest Corporation of Odisha (FCO) under the supervision of its divisional manager.

The foundation stone for the recreational facility with an initial investment of Rs 15.33 crore was laid in March 2021. The project is being built on 34 acre of land on the bank of River Koel – between the intake well and ‘D’ block at Koel Nagar. The park was supposed to be inaugurated by then chief minister Naveen Patnaik in November 2023. However, the work has been delayed. In the initial phase, Rs 10 crore was granted while another Rs 12 crore was pumped in to finish the construction later, signaling a cost overrun. When this was brought to the notice of the ADM, Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and CEO of RMCL Ashutosh Kulkarni said, “The work for the park is being taken up on war-footing and the same will be completed by next month. Total project cost of the park will be between Rs 32-35 crore as per the revised estimate.”

However, it is learnt from reliable sources that funds for the park have dried up and FCO has stopped the construction work. Meanwhile, several attempts by this correspondent to speak to the FCO divisional manager Biswajit Rout failed. When asked, Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak said, “This is complete apathy of the state government that projects started by us are completely neglected or delayed. And Rourkela is at the receiving end.” The park spread over 34 acres, if completed, will have three marriage pandals, two large ponds, food court, yoga court, walking track among other facilities for the public.