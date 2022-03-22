New Delhi: A criminal, convicted in murder, robbery and attempt to murder cases, has been arrested for raping a woman after claiming that he could cure her epilepsy through black magic, a senior Delhi Police official said Tuesday. The accused, identified as Suraj alias Bhagat (32), is a resident of MCD Colony, Samaypur Badli. He was out on parole due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was arrested from Arthala village in Mohan Nagar area of neighbouring Ghaziabad.

Furnishing details about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Suraj convinced a woman that he could cure her epilepsy through black magic. However, he intoxicated her by spiking her cold drink. “He raped her while she was in an intoxicated state and later threatened her life if she reported the matter. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared for his arrest by the Commissioner of Police,” he said.

A tip-off was received that the accused was hiding in Ghaziabad, following which the sleuths of Special Cell laid a trap and arrested him.

Revealing the crimes of the dreaded criminal, Kushwah said that in 2011, Suraj came in contact with Gaurav, a robber of Samaypur Badli, and started committing snatching and robbery with him in the city’s northern outskirts.

In one such incident, Suraj snatched the gold chain of a woman, along with his associate, but was arrested on the same day, along with the gold chain. He remained in jail for around 2 months and continued committing crime after release on bail.

In one such daring and desperate bid, on the intervening night of June 2-3, 2012, the Suraj, along with his associates, committed a series of dacoities, murders and attempt to murder in the area of police stations Mangolpuri, Samaypur Badli, and Maurya Enclave.

They started their criminal spree by overpowering the driver and helper of a goods carrier at gunpoint in Furniture Market, Mangolpuri and looted them of their valuables. Thereafter, on the same night, they looted another goods carrier and then, targetted a local factory, where they murdered a guard. Other guards deployed in the factory resisted their attempt and opened fire at them, forcing them to flee.

While escaping, they stopped another truck at Pitampura by overtaking it with their looted vehicle, robbed the driver, and then, stabbed him. When two policemen on motorcycle tried to stop them at Kohat Enclave, Pitam Pura, Delhi, the gang members attacked them too.

However, the police patrolling staff apprehended one of the accused at the spot whereas Suraj and the others fled, but were eventually caught.