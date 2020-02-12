Malkangiri: A hardcore cadre Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head gave up arms Wednesday in Malkangiri to join the mainstream society.

The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Jipro Habika. He expressed his desire to return to social mainstream, police sources said.

Habika, an active member of Gumma area committee — a crucial military zone of the CPI (Maoist) — surrendered before Malkangiri police SP Rishikesh D Khilari, the source informed. He is alleged to be involved in many cases of violence including the murder of former MLA S Soma, Pottangi landmine blast and many more.

Habika will be provided monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government, SP Khilari informed.

PNN