Saraskana: Works of several drinking water projects taken up under BASUDHA scheme have been caught in tardy pace in 17 panchayats under Saraskana block of Mayurbhanj district. Meanwhile, their deadlines have been extended, but locals alleged that with extension of their deadlines, there would be a cost escalation of the projects, a report said.

According to the report, the state government has awarded contract of the construction works of these drinking water projects and water supply to JMC and Montecarlo agencies. JMC is looking after the works of the drinking water in three panchayats like Bhurusani, Jalda and Dhangudishola while the works in the remaining 14 panchayats are being taken care of by Montecarlo. The drinking water projects were supposed to be completed by October 2022.

Since the works could not be completed in time, their deadlines were extended to March 2024, said an official, adding that the works of these projects are being expedited. However, given the rate at which the works are progressing, people of the 17 panchayats are not sure of getting drinking water by 2024. They alleged that inordinate delay will only lead to cost escalation, giving a good chance to the contractors and some officials concerned to gain financially.