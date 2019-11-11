Kendrapara: To ensure that the Kendrapara township is plastic and polythene-free, the Kendrapara Municipality has undertaken a unique initiative by encouraging the denizens to grab a lucky coupon and win prizes through by depositing the plastic or polythene waste weighing 300 gram or above at the counters opened by it in several prominent places.

According to Debabrata Bal, the Executive Officer of Kendrapara Municipality, the state government has laid emphasis on ensuring that all the municipalities in the state become plastic and polythene-free. As a result, the Kendrapara Municipality has decided to take initiatives by encouraging the denizen not to use plastic or polythene and lend a hand to make the municipality area polythene and plastic-free.

In this regard, Kendrapara Municipality has taken the task of organising a mass awareness drive with the aim of phasing out the single-use plastics.

At least four counters have been opened at different prominent places, including Ichhapur, Santasahi, Old Bus Stand and New Bus Stand, for collection of plastic wastes from the inhabitants of the district. The counters opened Thursday and remained operative till November 9. Denizens can deposit plastic and polythene waste at these counters between 7 am to 10 am. A lucky coupon will be provided in exchange of the plastic wastes weighing 300 gram and above to people who would deposit plastic and polythene wastes.

Art competitions are also being organised in schools and colleges on the theme “Plastic Waste Management” on November 11. A formal meeting will be held November 14 on the occasion of the Children’s Day at the Town Hall. The mega lucky draw would be held November 14 and the winners will be awarded, said Bal.

“We have taken the help of Biju Yuba Bahini to create awareness to the businessmen, traders and vendors not to deliver goods to the customers in polythene bags,” said Bal.