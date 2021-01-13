Rayagada: In a tragic road accident, the driver of a cotton-laden tractor and a woman labourer were killed after the tractor overturned near Krikalupadu village under Kalyansinghpur police limits in Rayagada district Tuesday night.

The tractor was heading from Majhiguda village towards Belakana village when the mishap occurred. Besides killing two, the mishap left two other labourers critically injured.

The identities of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, the tractor was overloaded with cotton sacks. As it was nearing Krikalupadu village, the driver due to some reasons failed to negotiate the village road, resulting in the tractor skidding off the road to a side, trapping the driver and a woman labourer under it.

Later, the local residents rescued the injured duo and rushed them to Rayagada district headquarters hospital. The doctors declared the driver and the woman labourer dead. Two other labourers are undergoing treatment.

Police investigation is underway.

