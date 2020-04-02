Ganjam: The world is in panic-stricken since the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and the residents of this town are also living in fear. That fear has increased manifold due to the stranded trucks from other states near the tehsil office in this town. Locals are apprehensive that the drivers and helpers of these trucks may be carriers of the dreaded virus.

According to some local residents, there are some tankers with West Bengal registration numbers. West Bengal has so far reported six deaths due to COVID-19 and residents of this town are well aware of how dangerous the disease can be.

“We are apprehensive and living in fear as we do not know whether the drivers and helpers of the stranded vehicles have been medically examined. Some of them may be carriers of the virus. So check up of all the persons associated with the trucks must be done immediately. Nothing should be taken lightly,” the residents observed.

“The district administration should immediately provide shelters to drivers and helpers of the stranded vehicles to prevent them from moving around the town. They should be restricted at a particular place,” other locals observed.

PNN