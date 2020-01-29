Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, the state government has decided to make driving license application a paperless process.

The new rule will be applicable from February 1, 2020.

Under the new rule, submission of paper documents such as printed application form, declaration form, slot booking slip, fee payment receipt and photocopies of ID/age/address proof and blood group report for learning license and driving license will no longer be required.

The process for driving license application is same as that of learning license. The applicants are required to upload a medical report which they also have to carry in original for verification. The applicant has to carry the printed copy of driving license slot booking till Automated Driving Test is introduced. Once the new process goes live, the result of the driving test will be mentioned on the paper after conduction of the test.

PNN