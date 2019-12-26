Kesinga: The 16th annual function of Dronacharya School here was celebrated with pomp and gaiety recently in Kesinga block of Kalahandi district. The audience including parents was enthralled by scintillating colourful cultural programmes.

The concluding day was graced by Kailash Murak, a social worker from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, industrialist Rajendra Prasad Agrawal from New Delhi, social activist Sankar Agrawal of Jaypatna, Jagdish Mandal, principal of Dronacharya School Archana Agrawal and manager of the school Sushant Padhi.

On the inaugural day, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Pradip Kumar Nayak, president of the Kalahandi Journalists’ Association Santanu Kumar Behera and president of the School Managing Committee Jayant Kumar Behrea were present.

A dance troupe led by Rubi Dash participated in the cultural programmes.

PNN