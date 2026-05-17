Cairo: A drone strike caused a fire outside a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi Sunday, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said.

The Abu Dhabi media office said in a statement that the fire broke out in an external electrical generator outside the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra.

There were no reports of injuries, and there’s no impact on radiological safety levels, it said.

The drone strike came as a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran has held, but tensions remain high and threaten to tip the Middle East back into open warfare and prolong the worldwide energy crisis sparked by the conflict.