Peshawar: At least three girls from the same family were killed and four others were injured in a drone strike in northwest Pakistan, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday when an explosive believed to have been dropped by a drone struck a house in the Azam Warsak tehsil of South Waziristan district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the house belonging to a resident identified as Muhammad Gul, belonging to a local tribe, it said.

Three girls aged between six and 15 years were killed in the strike, police said, adding that four others were injured and shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana for treatment.

According to hospital officials, all the injured received immediate medical care and are currently out of danger.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.