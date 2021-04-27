Kendrapada: Farmlands might remain uncultivated and drinking water supply to Kendrapara town seriously affected due to a sharp decline in water level in Luna river, a report said.

Gradual drop in water level in the river is being witnessed since December last. Locals alleged that rampant sand mining has led to a change in river’s course and subsequently a drop in the water level, which is threatening the lives and livelihoods of the residents. It is apprehended that over 10,000 hectare of farmland might remain uncultivated due to lack of irrigation facilities from the river.

As a result, drinking water supply to Kendrapara town might get seriously affected, while the farmlands on the river basin will be deprived of water for irrigation preventing the farmers from taking up agricultural activities on these lands. Senior citizens claimed that this problem can only be resolved by linking the rivers flowing through the district.

Khitish Kumar Singh, a resident of Khadianga area in the town, said drinking water is being supplied to Kendrapara town from a pump house installed at Kalpada on the banks of Luna river jointly by the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) and Water Resources department.

The water level in the river adjoining the pump house has dropped abysmally since January, this year. Alarmed over the development, the PHEO officials dug up a channel to the pump house from the opposite side of the river ensure that that water supply to the town is not disrupted. However, water flow in the channel also dried up soon. It is apprehended that water supply to the town might stop altogether within a fortnight if the situation continues to persist.

Santosh Kumar Panda, a senior citizen, said that check dams have been constructed on Luna river at Padagayaspur, Gayaspur, Thauri, Chadheiguan, Rajgarh and Angulai to supply drinking water to Kendrapara town and for providing irrigation facilities to the farmlands. However, the water level has plummeted in the river with the onset of summer.

Zilla Parishad member Ganesh Chandra Samal said that Luna river flows through Kendrapara town. The river is 73 km in length and was used for maritime trade during the British rule. However, due to lack maintenance, illegal sand and soil mining coupled with encroachments on the banks have led to a change in course of the river.

Reports said that agriculture is the mainstay of the residents here due to absence of any industry or other avenues of employment. Over 15,850 hectares of farmlands lacks drainage facilities for disposing waste water, while 32,350 hectares of farmlands is saline in nature.

Moreover, 34,952 hectares of farmlands is flood prone, while 84,910 hectares have been declared as a drought region. Repeated demands made in the Zilla Parishad for proper management of river and canal water are yet to be addressed.

Social activist Pratap Kumar Tripathy said that earlier water from Luna river was used for paddy cultivation and growing various other crops during Rabi season, including cash crops like jute and groundnuts as well as vegetables. However, the water level has gone dropped due to construction of barrages on the upstream of the river by the Chhattisgarh government. Famer leader Bidhubhusan Mohapatra demanded linking of the seven rivers flowing in the district and construction of barrages which will help in retaining water for irrigating the farmlands.

When contacted, Prabodh Kumar Rout, executive engineer of Water Resources department, said that various plans are afoot for the development of the Luna river and the benefits will soon be reaped by the residents.

