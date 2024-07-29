Rayagada: The increasing dropout rate of students at mid school level has sparked concern in the tribal-dominated Rayagada district despite the Central and state governments spending crores for the development of education. The government is implementing various schemes to check school dropout rates but has failed in its pursuit in Rayagada district due to alleged apathy of the education department officials. Despite the distribution of free books, uniforms and mid-day meals to attract students towards studies, many of them drop out of schools in Rayagada district either after passing Class V or VIII and take to cultivation and other jobs to support their families.

Recently, the state government has sanctioned funds to the district to check the school dropout rate under the Star scheme.

However, the district administration had to return a majority of the funds which remained unspent due to negligence of the officials. Local intelligentsia have demanded proper implementation of the government scheme to check dropout rates in the district. Sources said children in the district often drop out of school ending their studies midway and take to wood cutting or work in hotels to earn and support their family due to a lack of awareness among the vulnerable tribal population in this district.

Most of the children from tribal families or below the poverty line (BPL) category are seen migrating to other states with their family members to earn a living. It is alleged that the district education department has failed in its bid to bring back these dropouts to the schools and engage them in studies. Official sources said the number of dropouts stands at 4,690 in the district. The local intelligentsia alleged that several other students in slums and rural areas of the district have left studies midway but the officials have not included them in the list. As per the district education department, the number of dropouts stood at 5,465 in 11 blocks of the district by July 18.

However, it declined to 4,690 by July 25 due to efforts put on by the officials of the department. The highest number of dropouts stood at 1,135 in remote Kashipur block while it is the lowest at 40 in Ramnaguda block. Similarly, the figure is 318 in Bissam Cuttack block, 284 in Chandrapur block, 494 in Gudari block, 396 in Gunupur block, 445 in Kalyansinghpur block, 348 in Kolnara block, 742 in Muniguda block, 91 in Padmapur block and 397 in Rayagada block. Educationist Dushmant Kumar Mohanty said that the increase in dropout rates is quite concerning. “Students are the future of the country and the government should take immediate steps to encourage the children to get back to schools,” he said. Moreover, he added, there should be hostel facilities in every school in the tribal-dominated district. The students should be taught in their local language. Stress on quality education will help reduce dropout rates in the district.

When contacted, District Education Officer Basant Kumar Nayak said the department is working on reducing the dropout rate and has been able to bring 427 dropouts back to the schools. This work will continue and the Block Education Officers (BEOs) have been directed to bring back more and more dropouts to the schools.