Kolkata: A woman was arrested from New Town near this city in connection with the cocaine haul involving two BJP leaders, police said Tuesday. The woman, who is in her mid-20s, used to work for BJP leader Rakesh Singh, they said. It should be stated here that Rakesh Singh was trying to flee the city last week when he was nabbed by the police.

Rakesh’s name surfaced when BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami was arrested last month. Police arrested her along with her friend Prabir Kumar Dey and private security guard Somnath Chatterjee. They were detained with allegedly around 90gm of cocaine that was found in her car

Meanwhile the arrested woman used to allegedly purchase cocaine from drug peddlers, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. “We have arrested a woman in the New Alipore drugs case. She was engaged by Rakesh Singh to procure cocaine from drug peddlers,” he informed.

“She purchased cocaine at the rate of Rs 9,500 per gram and handed it to Rakesh. We are finding out whether she is associated with other drug peddlers. We arrested her Monday night from her residence in New Town,” the officer said. The woman has been booked under the NDPS Act, he added.

So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Based on Pamela’s statement, BJP’s state committee member Rakesh Singh and another person, who was accompanying him, were arrested from Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district. Another close aide of Rakesh was arrested last week from the Orphanganj Road area.