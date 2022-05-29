Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the state Crime Branch has seized over 1 kg brown sugar valued at Rs 1.20 crore during a raid in Bhubaneswar and arrested two persons. One of the accused was carrying fake ID cards and photos with police uniforms, the police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF conducted a raid at Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar Friday evening, and seized the narcotic drugs along with Rs 17,000 cash from the two drug peddlers.

The accused – identified as Kapildev Majumdar, a resident of Kalyani Simanto under Kalyani police limits in Nadia district of West Bengal, and Rasmiranjan Bhol alias Silu of Damanbhuin under Jankia police station in Khurda – have been arrested and forwarded to court, the STF said.

During the raid, the STF sleuths also recovered a fake ID card with Rashmiranjan’s photo as a Gynaecology doctor at Bhubaneswar AIIMs, several of his photographs in police uniforms and one ID card as GM of Swastika Event Ltd. The cops also seized one Bullet motorcycle and two laptops from his possession.

Prima facie, police found that Rashmiranjan used to impersonate different people/officials in order to deceive the police.

The STF officials said the duo was using fake ID cards for running the illegal trade.

The STF will seek court’s permission to take Rashmiranjan on remand for further probe into the matter.

STF arrested the accused after registering a case (12/22) under Sections 21(c), 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 as the duo failed to produce any valid document for the possession of the contraband. The accused were Saturday produced before the court that later sent them to judicial custody.

“Since 2020, STF has seized more than 52 kg brown sugar/heroin, 202 gram cocaine and more than 93 quintal ganja/marijuana, 750 gram opium and arrested more than 146 drug dealers/peddlers,” said the STF officials.