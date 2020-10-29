Mumbai: Karishma Prakash who is the manager of actor Deepika Padukone, did not appear Wednesday before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team. The NCB team is probing a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said.

Prakash, who had been questioned by the NCB last month too, had been asked ‘to join the investigation’ here Wednesday. “She did not appear,” said a senior official who is part of the probe team. He also said that she did not provide any information that she would not appear for questioning.

The NCB sleuths had raided Prakash’s residence Tuesday in suburban Versova. They claimed to have seized 1.8 grams of hashish. However, her lawyer denied that she stayed there.

The NCB had last month questioned several persons from the Hindi film industry including Deepika and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

The Central agency has so far arrested 23 persons in the drugs case linked to Rajput’s death. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and later got bail.