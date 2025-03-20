Every day, social media is flooded with bizarre videos. While you may have seen trains stopping due to animals crossing the tracks, an unusual incident in Mumbai’s Mahim railway station saw a drunk man bringing an entire local train to a halt. This video was shared on Instagram by a handle named chal_mumbai and reported by Sam TV.

In the video, the local train is seen stopped at Mahim station while a drunk man, dressed in a lungi, stands defiantly in front of it. The loco pilot attempts to shoo him away using a stick, but the man repeatedly returns to block the train, causing a prolonged delay.

At Mahim railway station, the intoxicated man created chaos on the platform before jumping onto the tracks. He then positioned himself directly in front of the local train. Despite the loco pilot’s attempts to move him using a stick, he refused to budge and stood back on the tracks after briefly stepping aside. As a result, the train was significantly delayed, and onlookers at the station watched the entire spectacle unfold.

The viral video has sparked outrage among viewers, with many demanding strict action against the man. Social media users have also left humorous comments. One wrote, “This is why our trains are always late.” Another joked, “The Railway Minister has received 92 calls about this already!”